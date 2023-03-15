Amazon to release 4-part series on former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith

"Redefined: J.R. Smith" will release on Prime Video on April 4.

CLEVELAND — One of the most popular athletes in Cleveland sports history will soon be the subject of a miniseries, with Amazon announcing that "Redefined: J.R. Smith" will debut on Prime Video on April 4.

The four-part series, produced by LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED brand, will chronicle the Cleveland Cavaliers' guard's post-NBA career, in which he has enrolled at North Carolina A&T, where he is a member of the men's golf team. James, who played alongside Smith in Cleveland as well as with the Los Angeles Lakers, serves as an executive producer on the series, along with his friend and business partner, Maverick Carter.

A description for the series released by Amazon reads: "Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University."