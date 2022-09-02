2022 NBA All-Star Game draft results: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland selected for 'Team LeBron'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous player.
Last week, the NBA announced its full rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
On Thursday night, we found out which team each player in the game, which will be played at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20, will be playing for.
As has been the case since the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, two captains -- the leading vote-getters in each conference -- drafted teams for the annual exhibition. This year, Akron native LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets will serve as the game's captains, although Durant won't be participating in the actual game due to an MCL sprain.
Here's how this year's teams shake out (starters listed in bold):
Team LeBron
- LeBron James
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Stephen Curry
- DeMar DeRozan
- Nikola Jokic
- Trae Young
- Jimmy Butler
- Luka Doncic
- Darius Garland
- James Harden
- Donovan Mitchell
- Chris Paul
- Fred VanVleet
Team Durant
- Joel Embiid
- Ja Morant
- Jayson Tatum (starting in place of Durant)
- Andrew Wiggins
- LaMelo Ball
- Devin Booker
- Rudy Gobert
- Zach LaVine
- Khris Middleton
- Dejounte Murray
- Karl Anthony-Towns
From a local standpoint, the biggest story revolves around Darius Garland, who will play in his first All-Star Game in front of his home fans. Fittingly, he was selected by the undisputed greatest player in Cavs history, as James won two MVPs and a world championship in his 11 years with the team.
LeBron cited his "loyalty" to his hometown when he chose Garland a little bit earlier than expected in the draft before a disappointed Durant could. Durant later tried to make a post-draft trade for the point guard, but James would have none of it.
"Garland is untouchable," the Cavaliers' all-time leader in points, rebounds, and assists joked. "I've left Cleveland twice. I need to have some type of muscle to go back with me."
