2022 NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron playing for Kent State I PROMISE Scholars, Team Durant playing for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have revealed which charities their respective teams will be playing for during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Bragging rights won't be the only thing on the line when Team LeBron faces Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game next weekend; the two teams will also be playing for a pair of charities with strong ties to Northeast Ohio.

As a part of the game's format, every quarter will count to support the two organizations, with Team LeBron representing the Kent State I PROMISE Scholars Program and Team Durant representing the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The game's captains -- LeBron James and Kevin Durant -- announced which charities they would be representing during the NBA All-Star Game draft on Thursday night.

"These are my [I Promise School] kids who are now at Kent State who started in the I Promise program in third grade and now they're in college," James said. "They've been awarded full-time scholarships. In the first year, they had their room and board taken care of. And these are kids who came from the same walks of life that I did in Akron, Ohio.

"For them to have the opportunity to graduate college, to be on a college campus, for them to have an opportunity to live dreams that they didn't even believe or their families believed, this is something that I envisioned for a long time. And for it to become a reality now that I'm really up here playing for my kids that have been a part of my program for so long, it makes me extremely happy."

Added Durant of his cause: "I'm looking forward to going out there and representing them. They feed so many people -- 57 pounds of food to 400,000 people across Northeast Ohio. Looking forward to representing them and coming home with a W."

The NBA and State Farm will donate $1,900 for every assist made during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, with the total amount split between the organizations. In total, nearly $1 million will be donated to both groups.

More information on the league's charitable efforts during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland can be found at NBA.com.

