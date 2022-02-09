2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters revealed: Myles Garrett, Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Hadish, Mayor Justin Bibb to play

The event will take place at the Wolstein Center on Friday, Feb. 18.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20. But the star power is coming to Cleveland even sooner than that.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the full rosters for its annual Celebrity Game, which will played at Cleveland's Wolstein Center on Friday, Feb. 18. Headlining the game will be Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland native and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, actress/comedian Tiffany Hadish, rappers Jack Harlow and Quavo, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, as well as a pair of Cleveland Cavaliers legends in Anderson Varejao and Daniel "Booby" Gibson.

The full rosters, which will be coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Williams, are as follows:

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Anderson Varejao (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

Team Nique

Anuel AA (rapper)

Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)