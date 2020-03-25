TOLEDO, Ohio — The 58th annual NFF Banquet that was originally postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak was officially canceled on Wednesday.

After working with banquet partners on attempting to reschedule the banquet, the foundation came to the conclusion that they will not be able to host the banquet for 2020.

The NFF will still honor the scholar athletes and the scholarship winners. All $25,000 in scholarship money will be sent to the winners, while the honored coaches and athletes will still receive their NFF plaque at a future date not yet determined.

In regard to refunds on sponsorships and banquet tickets, please see the following items below:

Those who paid by credit card will see that money refunded back to the card that was used. These refunds will start to be processed tomorrow.

There are some that paid with a check and that check was never deposited into our account. We will reach out to you and let you know that your check was not deposited and will be destroyed.

Those of you who paid cash or with a check that was deposited, a full refund will be mailed back to you.

If you have questions regarding your refund. Please contact Rachel Denolf and/or Bob Eberly by email. rdenolf@teamsportsohio.com BEberly@teamsportsinc.us



