NAPOLEON, Ohio — After the OHSSA decided to officially cancel high school winter sports tournaments, Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink took to Twitter to reflect on the season.

The Wildcats were 27-0 and set to play in the state semifinal for the first time in school history before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournaments.

Coach Kreinbrink took the opportunity to share a childhood story and thank the team for helping him live out a dream he's had since he was a kid.

RELATED: Napoleon girls basketball gets their moment on SportsCenter

RELATED: Napoleon girls basketball staying positive after state tournament postponed