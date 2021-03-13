Napoleon girls win school's first state championship

The Wildcats were two games away from a state title in 2020 when COVID-19 put an end to the tournament.

DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio DII championship is the game the Napoleon girls basketball team has been dreaming of since their 2019-2020 season was cut short last March due to COVID-19 deep into a state tournament run.

That season ended just hours ahead of a state-semifinal.

This year’s team has been laser-focused on taking care of the unfinished business and the Napoleon community has been behind them the entire way.

The Wildcats took on McArthur Vinton County on Saturday at the University of Dayton after defeating Dayton Carroll on Friday.

Before this year, the girl's basketball team at the school had never won a state championship. The boy's team won in 1981.

7:26 p.m.: Meanwhile, back in Napoleon

Folks in Napoleon are going bananas as the girls high school basketball team is bringing home its first state title. I’ll have a live report as they bring the trophy back home to town tonight. Congratulations Wildcats ! @WTOL11Toledo #StateChampions #Ohio #allinnapoleon pic.twitter.com/zK9DPrSQdz — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) March 14, 2021

7:01 p.m.: Cutting down the nets

What a moment!

Last years seniors getting to cut down the nets too!

That’s Shae Pedroza pic.twitter.com/PEiVYDBq73 — Kristi Kopanis (@Kristi_Kopanis) March 14, 2021

6:50 p.m.: FINAL Napoleon 76-44

Napoleon Girls Basketball is one of the coolest stories you’ll ever find.



A year ago, they made it to the State Final Four for the first time in school history, but never got to play.



Today, they are officially STATE CHAMPIONS. So happy for the entire community. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 13, 2021

6:45 p.m.: Starters pulled from game with under 2 minutes to play

6:34 p.m.: Napoleon 60 - Vinton County 33 with 6:16 to go

6:27 p.m.: Napoleon 56 - Vinton County 31 END OF 3RD

End of 3rd: Napoleon 56 - Vinton County 31.

The Wildcats are 8 minutes away from a state championship — Kristi Kopanis (@Kristi_Kopanis) March 13, 2021

6:22 p.m.: Napoleon 50 - Vinton County 29 with 2:06 left in 3rd

6:13 p.m.: 3rd: Napoleon 42 - 22 after 3 by Strock with 4:50 left in 3rd

5:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Napoleon 31 - Vinton County 20

HALFTIME: Napoleon 31 - Vinton County 20 pic.twitter.com/tIfOoE1mUG — Kristi Kopanis (@Kristi_Kopanis) March 13, 2021

5:52 p.m.: Napoleon leads 30-18 with 0:51 to go in first

5:40 p.m.: Taylor Strock’s 3 gives Napoleon a 20-10 lead with 5:00 to play

Taylor Strock’s 3 gives Napoleon a 20-10 lead with 5:00 to play pic.twitter.com/c0lKHiD6OE — Kristi Kopanis (@Kristi_Kopanis) March 13, 2021

5:35 p.m.: End of 1st: Napoleon leads Vinton County 12-8

5:26 p.m.: Kali Helberg knocks down all 3 free throws. 10-0 Napoleon 3:20 1st

5:24 p.m.: Napoleon leads 7-0

5:09 p.m.: Here we go

Here we go!

Napoleon vs. McArthur Vinton County pic.twitter.com/Dooa5npJyW — Kristi Kopanis (@Kristi_Kopanis) March 13, 2021

4:54 p.m.: Warming up

Napoleon 15 minutes from tip-off of the DII State Championship Game pic.twitter.com/FspGrmXXeq — Kristi Kopanis (@Kristi_Kopanis) March 13, 2021