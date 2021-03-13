Napoleon girls win school's first state championship

DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio DII championship is the game the Napoleon girls basketball team has been dreaming of since their 2019-2020 season was cut short last March due to COVID-19 deep into a state tournament run.
That season ended just hours ahead of a state-semifinal.
This year’s team has been laser-focused on taking care of the unfinished business and the Napoleon community has been behind them the entire way.
The Wildcats took on McArthur Vinton County on Saturday at the University of Dayton after defeating Dayton Carroll on Friday.
Before this year, the girl's basketball team at the school had never won a state championship. The boy's team won in 1981.
7:26 p.m.: Meanwhile, back in Napoleon
7:01 p.m.: Cutting down the nets
6:50 p.m.: FINAL Napoleon 76-44
6:45 p.m.: Starters pulled from game with under 2 minutes to play
6:34 p.m.: Napoleon 60 - Vinton County 33 with 6:16 to go
6:27 p.m.: Napoleon 56 - Vinton County 31 END OF 3RD
6:22 p.m.: Napoleon 50 - Vinton County 29 with 2:06 left in 3rd
6:13 p.m.: 3rd: Napoleon 42 - 22 after 3 by Strock with 4:50 left in 3rd
5:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Napoleon 31 - Vinton County 20
5:52 p.m.: Napoleon leads 30-18 with 0:51 to go in first
5:40 p.m.: Taylor Strock’s 3 gives Napoleon a 20-10 lead with 5:00 to play
5:35 p.m.: End of 1st: Napoleon leads Vinton County 12-8
5:26 p.m.: Kali Helberg knocks down all 3 free throws. 10-0 Napoleon 3:20 1st
5:24 p.m.: Napoleon leads 7-0
5:09 p.m.: Here we go
4:54 p.m.: Warming up
