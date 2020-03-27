NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Napoleon girls basketball team was featured on SportsCenter Thursday night as part of their segment called "#SeniorNight."

The segment recognizes college and high school student-athletes who were not able to play in the final games of their career due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Scott Van Pelt reached out via Twitter to the Napoleon girls basketball team asking who the seniors were. Later, the Wildcats were recognized for their first ever trip to the state final four, as well as their seniors who helped get them there.

Napoleon was 27-0 and set to play Tri-Valley in the state semifinal before the virus forced the OHSAA to suspend the winter tournaments, and then eventually canceled all together.

