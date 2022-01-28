x
Team USA selects Michigan native, former Red Wing Justin Abdelkader as alternate for 2022 Winter Olympics

He joins two other Griffins teammates to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. It was Abdelkader's third goal of the game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Muskegon native Justin Abdelkader will be joining Team USA as an alternate for the men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this February. 

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old Mona Shores High School graduate and Detroit Red Wings alumni will be representing his country. 

He most recently captained Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship. 

The Grand Rapids Griffins released Abdelkader from his professional tryout on Thursday so he can focus on the games.

Two other Griffins players, Andy Miele and Pat Nagle, are also representing Team USA. 

Eleven other former Griffins players are representing their respective nations in the Olympics. 

You can find the 2022 Olympics hockey schedule here.

The games begin on Feb. 4 and continue through Feb. 20. 

