TOLEDO, Ohio — The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced on Tuesday that Tom Prince is the new manager of the Mud Hens.

"When the search for a Triple A manager began, we prioritized finding someone with experience in developing high-level talent and creating a winning culture,” said Dave Littlefield, Detroit Tigers vice president of player development. “It was clear from the beginning that Tom Prince fit that mold perfectly, and we’re thrilled to have him lead our staff in Toledo.



The 55-year-old from Kankakee, Illinois, served as the Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach for the past two seasons. As a player, Prince had a 17-year Major League career as a catcher with five different teams between 1987-2003 (Pittsburgh, LA Dodgers, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Kansas City). In 519 MLB games, he posted a .208 batting average with 24 home runs and 140 RBI.

“This is a tremendously exciting time to be in the Detroit Tigers organization, especially playing a role in what’s grown to be a top-tier player development system,” said Toledo Mud Hens Manager Tom Prince.

“People across baseball have noticed the young core of talented players the Tigers have built over the last few years, and I’m looking forward to working with some of the club’s top prospects in Toledo during the 2020 season and beyond. We’ll have a focus on playing fundamentally sound and winning baseball, best preparing these men to contribute with the big league club in the near future.”

Prince becomes the eighth person to manage the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field and the 56th in Toledo baseball history.

Toledo Mud Hens Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen said, “Tom brings extensive experience at the highest level as a player and as a manager and we’re excited to welcome him to Toledo. Our Mud Hens players and minor league development system will benefit from his knowledge and we look forward to watching the players work towards their goal of playing Major League baseball.”

Prince replaces Doug Mientkiewicz, who managed the Mud Hens for the past two seasons, which included a 2018 International League West Division title.



The Mud Hens open the 2020 season at Indianapolis on Thursday, April 9, with Opening Day at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, April 16 against Indianapolis.

