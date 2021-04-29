Mud Hens announce opening day roster for May 4

The opening day roster includes eight of the Tigers top 30 prospects, including pitcher Matt Manning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens announced their opening day roster for their May 4 opener against Nashville inside Fifth Third Field.

STARTING PITCHERS: Matt Manning, Drew Hutchinson, Wily Peralta, Erasmo Ramirez, Logan Shore, Rony Garcia

RELIEF PITCHERS: Nolan Blackwood, Beau Burrows, Drew Carlton, Jason Foley, Kyle Funkhouser, Joe Jimenez, Miguel Del Pozo, Ian Krol, Robbie Ross, Locke St. John

CATCHERS: Jake Rogers, Dustin Garneau, Eric Haase

INFIELDERS: Renato Nunez, Kody Clemens, Zack Short, Isaac Paredes, Brady Policelli, Aderlin Rodriguez, Daniel Pinero

OUTFIELDERS: Christin Stewart, Derek Hill, Daz Cameron

Starting the 2021 season on the injured list are pitchers Andrew Moore and Joey Wentz, along with outfielder Danny Woodrow. Bold denotes player is on the Tigers 40-man roster.

Leading the Mud Hens will be manager Tom Prince, who was set to manage in 2020 before the season was canceled.

Mike Hessman returns as hitting coach, Doug Bochtler joins as pitching coach and CJ Wamsley will be the developmental coach.

The Mud Hens have not played a game at Fifth Third Field since September 2, 2019. Last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the opening week, the organization will be recognizing frontline and essential workers.

The following groups will be celebrated at the games during Opening Week:

- Wednesday, May 5 | Healthcare Providers

- Thursday, May 6 | Educators

- Friday, May 7 | First Responders (Toledo Police & Fire)