The most hated teams in Major League Baseball since opening day

CLEVELAND — Which teams comes to mind when someone asks you "what MLB team do you hate the most?"
Is it a division rival? Maybe a big market team like the Yankees, Red Sox or Dodgers?
Thanks to BetOnline, an online gambling site, a list has been compiled of the most hated teams in Major League Baseball since the start of opening day in the 2022 season.
The list was put together using trends software with direct access to Twitter data tracking derogatory terms used on the social media website in relation to all MLB teams throughout the league.
BetOnline released the numbers for the top 10 hated teams in MLB. The numbers reflect the number of negative tweets compiled in the month long survey:
- New York Yankees - 6766
- Los Angeles Dodgers - 5618
- Houston Astros - 4865
- Philadelphia Phillies - 3891
- Chicago Cubs - 3059
- Boston Red Sox - 2764
- San Francisco Giants - 2486
- New York Mets - 2454
- St. Louis Cardinals - 2335
- Minnesota Twins - 1710
So where do the Cleveland Guardians fall on the list? Even with an up and down 10-12 start to the season, the Guardians rank #14 on the list right in between the Los Angeles Angels and Ohio Cup rival Cincinnati Reds.
Below is the rest of the list (11-30) compiled by BetOnline:
11. San Diego Padres
12. Kansas City Royals
13. Los Angeles Angels
14. Cleveland Guardians
15. Cincinnati Reds
16. Atlanta Braves
17. Texas Rangers
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
19. Tampa Bay Rays
20. Washington Nationals
21.Miami Marlins
22. Baltimore Orioles
23. Milwaukee Brewers
24. Detroit Tigers
25. Chicago White Sox
26. Oakland Athletics
27. Seattle Mariners
28. Colorado Rockies
29. Toronto Blue Jays
30. Arizona Diamondbacks
No specific numbers were given for teams outside of the top 10.
Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated story published on May 2, 2022.