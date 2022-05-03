The most hated teams in Major League Baseball since opening day

BetOnline, an online gambling company, compiled the list and numbers using trends software on Twitter.

CLEVELAND — Which teams comes to mind when someone asks you "what MLB team do you hate the most?"

Is it a division rival? Maybe a big market team like the Yankees, Red Sox or Dodgers?

Thanks to BetOnline, an online gambling site, a list has been compiled of the most hated teams in Major League Baseball since the start of opening day in the 2022 season.

The list was put together using trends software with direct access to Twitter data tracking derogatory terms used on the social media website in relation to all MLB teams throughout the league.

BetOnline released the numbers for the top 10 hated teams in MLB. The numbers reflect the number of negative tweets compiled in the month long survey:

New York Yankees - 6766 Los Angeles Dodgers - 5618 Houston Astros - 4865 Philadelphia Phillies - 3891 Chicago Cubs - 3059 Boston Red Sox - 2764 San Francisco Giants - 2486 New York Mets - 2454 St. Louis Cardinals - 2335 Minnesota Twins - 1710

So where do the Cleveland Guardians fall on the list? Even with an up and down 10-12 start to the season, the Guardians rank #14 on the list right in between the Los Angeles Angels and Ohio Cup rival Cincinnati Reds.

Below is the rest of the list (11-30) compiled by BetOnline:

11. San Diego Padres

12. Kansas City Royals

13. Los Angeles Angels

14. Cleveland Guardians

15. Cincinnati Reds

16. Atlanta Braves

17. Texas Rangers

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Washington Nationals

21.Miami Marlins

22. Baltimore Orioles

23. Milwaukee Brewers

24. Detroit Tigers

25. Chicago White Sox

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Seattle Mariners

28. Colorado Rockies

29. Toronto Blue Jays

30. Arizona Diamondbacks

No specific numbers were given for teams outside of the top 10.