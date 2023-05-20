Cincinnati defeats Crew 3-2

The Crew tied it early in the second half on a rebound goal from Amundsen, who was making his second start for Columbus this season.

CINCINNATI — Junior Moreno scored the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute and FC Cincinnati held on to defeat the rival Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Luciano Acosta scored a pair of first-half goals for Cincinnati (9-1-3), which has now won eight straight matches at home. The team sits atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundson both scored for the Crew (5-5-3), who lost to Cincinnati for the first time since 2020 in the so-called “Hell is Real” rivalry.

Acosta gave Cincinnati the lead in the 16th minute, then doubled it in the 23rd when he converted on a penalty kick.

Zelarayan scored his sixth goal of the season for the Crew in the 40th, finishing off a cross from Cucho Hernandez.

