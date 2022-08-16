WKYC to air Cleveland Guardians' matchup vs. Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night

The game marks the Guardians' fourth annual Giveathon event.

CLEVELAND — Looking to build on their first-place lead in the American League Central Division, the Cleveland Guardians will host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Tuesday night.

WKYC will be airing all of the action of the game, which will double as the Guardians' fourth annual Giveathon event. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Since launching in 2019, the Guardians' Giveathon has raised $750,000 for local charities connected to the team. This year, the hope is to raise more than $1,000,000.

Donations of $100 or more toward Cleveland Guardians Charities that are made during the broadcast will be eligible for an autographed baseball from a 2022 Guardians player. Additionally, the team is hosting an online auction featuring autographed items from former and present players, as well as actor Tom Hanks, who threw out the first pitch at the Guardians' home opener this season.

Tuesday's Giveathon is a part of CLE Inspires Week powered by Kaulig Giving. According to a release, the week-long celebration "focuses on sharing the Cleveland Guardians community efforts, spotlighting Guardians beneficiaries, and fundraising for Cleveland Guardians Charities."