Why Cleveland Guardians players and coaches stayed at a new hotel ahead of ALDS Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians players and coaches changed hotels after Game 5 of the American League Division Series was delayed on Monday.

BRONX, N.Y. — Hours ahead of the start of Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, ESPN's Eduardo Perez made headlines when he reported that the Guardians were forced to switch hotels and split up across the city following the game's postponement from Monday to Tuesday after the one they had previously checked out of was overbooked.

But while it is true that the Guardians' players and coaches changed hotels following Monday's delay, a team spokesperson confirmed to 3News' Neil Fischer that doing so was always the plan.

According to the spokesperson, the team headed to New York for Game 5 on Monday well aware that players and coaches would need to check out of their hotel before the game and that the possibility existed that they might need to stay in New York for an extra night should the game be postponed. As a result, the team made plans for players and coaches to stay closer to Yankee Stadium in case the first pitch on Tuesday was scheduled for the early afternoon, with the team's front office members and team employees remaining at the original hotel in Midtown.