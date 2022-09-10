Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers

A Westlake High School student and athlete named Megan Forshey caught Oscar Gonzalez's game winner.

CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700.

But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.

The 2-game series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays featured elite pitching, four total runs between both teams all scored on three home runs and an impressive display of defense throughout Progressive field.

Perhaps the most impressive catch of the series came in the Progressive Field bleachers on that walk off home run in the 15th inning Saturday.

As the ball sailed over the 19 foot left field wall, a Westlake High School student and athlete named Megan Forshey was ready to add another defensive gem to the highlight reel snagging the baseball in her glove on the fly.

Incase anyone is wondering who made that awesome catch for the game winner (AND pushed her Dad out of the way 😂) ….. our very own, Megan Forshey!!! Nice catch, kiddo!! Can’t wait to see more catches like this during the upcoming season! ⚾️❤️💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/0qnsG2WJ1Z — Westlake Softball (@Demonssoftball) October 8, 2022

“I was just watching the game, and I saw the ball come off the bat [of Oscar Gonzalez], and I saw it coming right for me. I just kept my eye on it the whole time and watched it go into my glove,” said Forshey.

The Guardians will move on to face the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series beginning on Tuesday, but for Forshey and her father Dan who was with her in the bleachers to watch the Guardians earn their way into the ALDS, this is truly a memory that will last a lifetime.