WATCH & LISTEN: Tom Hamilton calls José Ramírez's dramatic home run that gave Cleveland Guardians playoff win over Tampa Bay Rays

'How many times can he come through?!'

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The Guardians needed a spark.

They trailed the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, and the offense was struggling. Things looked a little bleak, until the man Cleveland fans lovingly call the "GOAT" stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.

Steven Kwan had led off the frame with a ground out before Amed Rosario singled to right, representing the tying run. It was then star third baseman José Ramírez's turn to hit, and the team's on-field and clubhouse leader proceeded to knock a Shane McClanahan changeup over the right-center field fence for a two-run home run.

J-Ram's perfectly timed blast proved to be the difference, as the Guards went on to win 2-1 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. As usual, legendary radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton's call of the moment was "chef's kiss."

To those previously unaware, please meet José Ramírez.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/EtPBaZ8Bdt — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 7, 2022

"How many times can he come through?!" Hamilton asked, a question we all wonder from time to time.

The already electric crowd burst into thunderous cheers as Ramírez rounded the bases, but there was a slight hiccup: The Rays contended Rosario had not touched second base, and proceeded to challenge the homer's legitimacy.

J-Ram and his teammates didn't seem to appreciate that, and made their thoughts known with the urging of the fans. José eventually acknowledged them as they chanted his name, and the call was (rightfully) upheld.

The dinger was just the second of Ramírez's postseason career, and his first since Game 5 of the 2016 World Series. Don't think he's letting his head get too big, though.

"To me, all home runs are important," Ramírez said, through his interpreter, adding he was just happy to help the Guardians get a win.

The man of the hour, José Ramírez, when asked where today’s dramatic home run ranks in his career: “To me, all home runs are important.”



Adds he was just glad he could help the team win. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/o4U1t1rPRE — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) October 7, 2022

Still, his teammates never take for granted just how special he is.

"Nothing surprises me," Rosario told reporters of his friend's heroic efforts. "To me, he's the best player in baseball."