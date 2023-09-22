WATCH: Cleveland native Kid Cudi bungles ceremonial first pitch prior to Guardians game

Looks like Travis Kelce's Opening Day blunder now has some company...

CLEVELAND — Guardians fans have waited ages for this.

No, we're not talking about ace Shane Bieber's return to the mound after two months on the injured list. It's Kid Cudi night at Progressive Field!

The team is celebrating the Cleveland native rapper and songwriter Friday to mark the release of his new album "INSANO." The first 10,000 fans in attendance received a special Kid Cudi bobblehead doll, and the multi-platinum artist will also serve as in-game host during the matchup with the Baltimore Orioles before a themed fireworks show caps the evening.

And oh yeah — as is customary with these events, Kid Cudi was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 39-year-old certainly came dressed for the occasion, dressed head-to-toe in a full Guards uniform. Trying to channel his inner Triston McKenzie, he took the bump before thousands of adoring fans and went into his windup...

Unfortunately, the results may want to make Kid Cudi say "Erase Me," as he spiked the ball into the dirt and to the backstop. An obviously embarrassing moment, but at least he was a good sport about the whole thing, laughing it off while showing us his dance moves on the field.

Kid Cudi's first pitch at the Guardians game tonight was juuust a bit outside 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZ9Eqv8EtU — MLB Life (@MLBLife) September 22, 2023

Kid Cudi can also take solace knowing he isn't the only Cleveland legend to flub a first pitch. Just this season, Cleveland Heights native and Super Bowl champion toed the rubber before the home opener and was so off that he didn't even reach the dirt (maybe Taylor Swift could do a better job?).

2-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, throws out the first pitch with his mom, Donna! 👩‍👦🏈#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ei7sfRtOkT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023