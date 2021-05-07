Oh no, not again!: Wade Miley tosses no-hitter as Cincinnati Reds beat Cleveland Indians 3-0

It's the second time the Tribe has been no-hit this season, a baseball rarity.

CLEVELAND — It seems like this a low-point for the Indians' offense, though you have to give credit where credit is due.

Wade Miley tossed a no-hitter Friday night as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tribe 3-0 at Progressive Field. It's already the fourth no-no of the young Major League Baseball season, and the second against Cleveland in less than four weeks.

The 34-year-old former All-Star Miley was brilliant all evening long, striking out eight and retiring the first 16 batters he faced with mostly off-speed stuff. He lost the perfect game with one out in the sixth after Josh Naylor reached on an error by second baseman Nick Senzel (some thought it should've been ruled a hit) before eventually walking Cesar Hernandez, but then got Jordan Luplow to line out to end the threat. The Indians (17-14) never had another baserunner, and Luplow ended up grounding out to short to end the game.

You just watched history, folks❗️ pic.twitter.com/9Gc76FiiWn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2021

As good as Miley was, Cleveland starter Zach Plesac matched him almost pitch-for-pitch, allowing no runs and three hits while striking out seven in eight innings of work. Emmanuel Clase came on to work the ninth, but after giving up two singles to start things off attempted to throw to second base on grounder with no one covering. Senzel scored on the error, Jesse Winker would then come home on a Clase balk, and finally a base hit by Mike Moustakas drove in Nick Castellanos to provide the final tally.

Miley's gem is Cincinnati's (15-15) first no-hitter since Homer Bailey threw the second of his career back in 2013. It's the 11th time Cleveland has been no-hit in its history, with the 10th coming back on April 14 when the Chicago White Sox' Carlos Rodón accomplished the feat.

The Tribe still hasn't thrown a no-hitter of its own since Len Barker's perfect game way back in 1981, making theirs the longest active drought in the game. Miley's performance is also just the second no-no in Progressive Field history, following Ervin Santana of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011.