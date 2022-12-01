Travis and Donna Kelce to throw out first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' home opener; team to wear patch honoring drummer John Adams

The Cleveland Guardians have announced their festivities for Opening Day at Progressive Field on Friday.

CLEVELAND — Two months after starring in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce's offseason celebration will bring him back home.

On Friday, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the Seattle Mariners. And he'll do so alongside his mom, Donna, who gained notoriety as her sons -- Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- became the first brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl history.

Travis and Donna Kelce throwing out the ceremonial first pitch is just one of many festivities that the Guardians have announced for Friday's opener at Progressive Field, which will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET. Notably, the team will also wear a patch honoring stadium drummer John Adams, who passed away in January at the age of 71.

According to the team, the "JA" patch will also feature the late drummer's bass drum mallets and will only be worn for Friday's home opener and on the 50th anniversary of Adams' debut on August 24. Additionally, the team will hold a moment of silence before the game for Adams and Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed away on December 1, 2022.

The John Adams patch the Guardians will wear Friday, as well as on the 50th anniversary of his debut in August pic.twitter.com/3Jo8A7MuVE — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 4, 2023

Other Opening Day festivities for Friday include: