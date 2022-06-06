Postponed: Tonight's Guardians vs Rangers game postponed, rescheduled as part of a traditional double header on June 7

The game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader tomorrow, June 7 starting at 3:10 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have announced the postponement of tonight's game vs the Texas Rangers due to inclement weather.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to exchange their tickets into one of 13 game options including tomorrow's doubleheader.

Tickets must be exchanged by Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

The Guardians released information on ticket exchanges that can be seen below:

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting now.

For more information on exchanging tickets, please visit https://www.mlb.com/guardians/tickets/season-tickets/exchange-faq





Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated June 6 must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets for one of 13 different game options, including the June 7 traditional doubleheader. Fans can start making exchanges through their My Tickets account starting today, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game. Tickets must be exchanged into one of the 13 options by Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.





StubHub Purchasers

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.