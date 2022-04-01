Tom Hanks to throw out first pitch at Cleveland Guardians home opener

'I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.'

The Cleveland Guardians are pulling out some big star power for the home opener on April 15 as actor Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.

The Guardians made the announcement Friday morning.

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks said. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”

Hanks, who started his acting career with the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, also voiced the team’s name change announcement video back on July 23, 2021.

Tickets for the home opener are still available. The game is set for 7:10 p.m. against the San Francisco Giants.

