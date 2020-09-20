Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland Indians 5-2 after manager Ron Gardenhire's retirement

The Tigers rallied for four runs in the 8th inning to top the Tribe in Detroit.

DETROIT — Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth inning for Detroit, and the Tigers won their first game following manager Ron Gardenhire’s retirement, 5-2 over the Cleveland Indians.

Gardenhire abruptly stepped down before the game, saying it had been a stressful season for him and that he needed to focus on his health. What looked like another quiet night for Detroit's bats suddenly changed in the eighth, when the Tigers broke through.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double in the third for Cleveland's only scoring, but he lined into a double play with men on first and third in the eighth.

The loss snapped a streak of 12 straight victories for Cleveland at Detroit's Comerica Park. The Indians are 64-20 against the Tigers since the start of the 2016 season.