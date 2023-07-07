Terry Francona says Cleveland Guardians have been barred from all wearing No. 14 on Larry Doby Day

Francona, whose father Tito was ironically traded for Doby twice, wrote a 14 on his cap Wednesday in recognition of the American League's first Black player.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something special to honor Larry Doby.

On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League, Francona wrote the Hall of Famer's No. 14 on his cap before Wednesday's game.

As the national anthem was being played, Francona said he looked at Larry Doby Jr., who was in attendance and standing nearby with other family members, and felt moved to make his own personal tribute.

"His dad couldn't eat at the same place my dad could, and I marched in and grabbed a pen," Francona said prior to Thursday's matchup. "Not that that's the biggest statement in the world, but I grabbed a silver pen and put a 14."

A seven-time All-Star, Doby played for the Cleveland Indians from 1947-55 and again in 1958, helping the franchise win its last World Series title in 1948. The team retired his No. 14 in 1994, the first year the team played in what is now Progressive Field.

Doby was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1998, with a Cleveland "C" on his plaque. He died in 2003.

The team has celebrated Doby's importance and lasting impact for years. Cleveland unveiled a statue of Doby at the entrance to the ballpark in 2015. For the 75th anniversary, the team wore patches on its uniforms. On Wednesday night, the Guardians gave away commemorative Doby caps along with playing a video tribute to him on the stadium's giant scoreboard.

The Guardians have requested Major League Baseball to allow them to play at home every July 5 in the future in Doby's honor. Francona also acknowledged they have previously asked permission to let all of the team's players where No. 14 on the anniversary, much like all major league players were No. 42 in celebration of Jackie Robinson on April 15.

However, according to Francona, MLB has repeatedly denied the uniform request, with no signs of things changing anytime soon. That upsets Cleveland's manager.

"It hurts me a little bit," he said of the league's lack of cooperation. "It's just hard to fathom."

On a lighter note, Francona noted that his father, former Cleveland Indians All-Star Tito, was twice traded for Doby.

"How about that?" he laughed. "That's unbelievable. For years I thought my dad was exaggerating."