Sights and sounds: Cleveland Guardians 2023 home opener

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are back! 

As the team prepares for their 2023 home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, 3News is bringing you full coverage throughout the entire day. 

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners 2023 home opener guide: How to watch the game, what's new at Progressive Field and lots more

Don't have a ticket to the game? No problem! You can watch it all unfold live on WKYC with extended coverage starting at 1 p.m. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.

While we wait patiently for the first pitch, follow along through the posts below to see some of the sights and sounds happening around downtown Cleveland as well as inside Progressive Field.

Go Guards!

If you want to get in on the conversation, send us your pictures using #3Guardians to join the conversation.

