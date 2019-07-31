CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have traded right-hander Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team deal involving the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the Indians will receive outfielder Yasiel Puig and left-hander Logan Allen as part of the complex deal. Dennis Lin of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of MLB Network add that the Tribe will receive Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes. Additional outlets also reported that the Indians also added 3B prospect Victor Nova and LHP prospect Scott Moss in the deal.

The move comes just two days after Bauer made headlines for throwing a ball over the center field wall in the Indians' loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Bauer learned he won't be suspended for the incident, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. The right-hander will, however, be fined as a result of the toss, which came as he was removed from the contest after surrendering a lead in the fifth inning.

The 28-year-old departs the Tribe after pitching in Cleveland for seven seasons. His career record stands at 68-55 with a 3.92 ERA.

The biggest name coming to the Indians in return is Puig, who was hitting .255 with 22 HR and 60 RBI in his first season in Cincinnati after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His lifetime numbers stand at .276 BA with 130 HR and 391 RBI. The 28-year-old Cuban played in 58 postseason games for Los Angeles.

Allen was one of the most prized prospects in the Padres organization. He made his major league debut for San Diego on June 18, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. In eight appearances, including four starts, the 22-year-old Allen posted a 2-3 record with an ERA of 6.75.

Reyes might be the most important piece in the three-team deal for the Indians. The 24-year-old is an imposing 6'5", 275 pound giant at the plate. This season, he was hitting .253 for San Diego with 27 HR and 46 RBI.

The final pieces of the reported puzzle are prospects Moss and Nova. Moss made 20 starts this season for AA Chattanooga in the Reds organization, posting a 6-5 records with a 3.44 ERA. The 19-year-old Nova has played 26 games for San Diego's rookie league team in Arizona, compiling a .330 average with 1 HR and 17 RBI.