Report: Cleveland Guardians trade shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard

CLEVELAND — According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cleveland Guardians have traded shortstop Amed Rosario to the. Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Rosario, acquired by Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor trade, has been the team's every day shortstop since he came to Cleveland in the 2020-21 offseason playing 388 games for the Guardians in the past two and a half years.

With a glut of middle infield prospects, some already at the major league level, including Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman and Brayan Roccio, and a contract set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, Rosario became expendable as the Guardians will look towards the future in the middle infield.

For the year, Rosario is slashing .265 with 3 home runs, 40 RBI, 9 stolen bases with a .675 OPS and 89 OPS+. Perhaps one of the reason Rosario became expendable relates to the fact that while Rosario has been average to slightly below average at best at the plate, his -0.3 wins above replacement (WAR) points to how far his defense has fallen this year. According to defensive metrics, Rosario is having the worse defensive season of his career, putting him towards the bottom of the league in that department among starting shortstops.

Syndergaard exploded onto the major league scene early in his career finishing 4th in Rookie of the Year voting in h2015 along with an All-Star appearance in 2016. Through his first seven seasons, Syndergaard amassed a 47-41 record.

He has struggled for the Dodgers this year after signing a one-year, $13 million contract. The righty is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA. The Dodgers placed Syndergaard on the injured list on June 8 after he struggled with a blister issue. He has not appeared in a game since going on the injured list.