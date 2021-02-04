Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney to fill in for John Adams at Cleveland Indians' home opener

Cleveland Indians drummer John Adams will miss his first home opener since 1973 due to health issues.

CLEVELAND — For the first time since 1973, John Adams won't be banging the drum at the Cleveland Indians' home opener.

In his place, will be one of the best drummers in the world, with the Indians announcing Black Keys' drummer and Akron native Patrick Carney will be filling in for Adams, who will miss Monday's home opener against the Kansas City Royals due to health issues.

Speaking with 3News' Dave "Dino" DeNatale last month, Adams confirmed that will be missing his first Indians home opener in 48 years after enduring a rash of health issues, including emergency triple bypass heart surgery this past December.

"It was sheer determination and the grace of God that I'm still here," Adams said. "That this was found was truly a Godsend. They call this condition 'the widowmaker,' because you don't know and then boom, you're gone."

Adams added that he hopes to return to Progressive Field at some point this season.

"I got home two weeks ago from being in the hospital December 8th. I can Zoom. I can connect with people. I can work on my website. But it's very tiring. I have my spurts and I have to keep moving to get stronger, then I have to do a lot of resting. It's tough. Who knows? I'm shooting for the 'June opener' and I hope I make it," he said.