Niko Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland Indians 1-0

Triston McKenzie went five shutout innings, but it wasn't enough.

DETROIT — Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers' bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0.

Detroit (19-30) starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat. Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save.

Cal Quantrill gave up the game's only run and allowed just two hits over three innings and took the loss. Triston McKenzie threw five scoreless innings in an impressive return from the minor leagues, but it wasn't enough as the Tribe (26-21) managed only four hits.