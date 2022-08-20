Mustard announced as winner of Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby, loses after 'heartbreaking' replay ruling

SO close, but better luck next time, Mustard!

CLEVELAND — It was a crushing night for Mustard and his fans as the saga of the 2022 Cleveland Hot Dog Derby continued on Friday.

The condiment, Mustard for the Cleveland Guardians has had quite a tough season with a record of 0-54.

Last night, 3News' Dave Chudowsky caught footage of what many thought was Mustard's first win of the season.

Despite Mustard being announced the winner, his celebration didn't last long as the race was overturned by Slider the mascot, giving Ketchup the victory, once again.

Unbelievable! Mustard announced the winner finally but it’s overturned by @SliderTheMascot and it’s Ketchup getting the win. What drama with the @CleHotDogs @AustinLoveTV @wkyc pic.twitter.com/JGZlx6qmBt — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) August 20, 2022

Recently, Mustard returned to Progressive Field after the Cleveland Guardians sent Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains. During his stint in Lake County, Mustard made a comeback, recording a victory.

Last night, the official Guardians Hot Dogs account Tweeted, "HOT DOG DERBY ALERT MUSTARD WON!!!!!!!!!!! Wait… What?!"

🚨 HOT DOG DERBY ALERT 🚨



MUSTARD WON!!!!!!!!!!! Wait… What?!



🍅 - 29

🧅- 26

💛 - 0 pic.twitter.com/M6RGzgpmOp — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 20, 2022

Later, the Guardians Hot Dogs Twitter followed up, calling the overturn "Unbelievable" and "Heartbreaking."

We NEED a @Jomboy_ breakdown of this… UNBELIEVABLE!



Mustard, 0 - 54 on the season, loses in a heartbreaking way via replay review in New York… pic.twitter.com/KYsPcpAhMI — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 20, 2022

Earlier this season, 3News' Austin Love investigated why Mustard keeps losing the hot dog races at Progressive Field.