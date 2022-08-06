Voting now open for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game: Cleveland Guardians launch #VoteforGuards campaign

Nine players from the Cleveland Guardians made the 2022 ballot.

As the Midsummer classic approaches, voting has begun for which players will represent their leagues at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The game will take place on Tuesday, July 19, in Los Angeles, California, at Dodger Stadium.

The first phase of the voting began at noon on Wednesday and will last until Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m. Fans can vote up to five times a day, every 24 hours.

The top two players at each position, including designated hitters and the top six outfielders, will be announced on June 30 at 5 p.m. on the MLB Network.

The leading vote-getter will clinch a spot in their respective league’s starting lineup. The other top vote-getters will move onto the second phase of voting.

This year, nine players from the Cleveland Guardians are on the American League (AL) ballot:

Owen Miller (1B)

Andrés Giménez (2B)

José Ramírez (3B)

Amed Rosario (SS)

Steven Kwan (OF)

Josh Naylor (OF)

Myles Straw (OF)

Austin Hedges (C)

Oscar Gonzales (DH)

As a way to encourage fans to vote for the Cleveland Guardians, all fans attending the game on Friday, June 24, against the Boston Red Sox will receive a Ramírez #VoteGuards All-Star T-shirt.

Fans interested in voting can do so using the Chevrolet All-Star Ballot by visiting https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

The second phase of voting will begin on Tuesday, July 5, at noon and will last until Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m.

All of the MLB All-Star starters will be released on July 8.