Report: Cleveland Indians to trade Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to New York Mets

It appears Francisco Lindor's days as a member of the Cleveland Indians are finally over, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting that the Indians will trade their four-time All-Star shortstop, as well as starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, to the New York Mets.

Dating back to the start of the offseason, it has long been expected that Cleveland would be trading Lindor, who is entering his final season of arbitration and is expected to command one of baseball's biggest contracts once his current deal is up after the 2021 campaign. Although the Indians and Lindor had engaged in talks about a possible extension, the two sides were never able to close in on a deal.