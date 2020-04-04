HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he will donate his weekly paycheck during the coronavirus shutdown to organizations that are helping with relief efforts.

Verlander and his wife Kate Upton made the announcement in an Instagram post today. They said they would pick an organization each week and highlight its work.

The AL Cy Young Award winner is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500. The payments were part of a recent agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ union on how to proceed during the stoppage.

Verlander’s salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.

RELATED: Daniel Murphy donates $100K to minor leaguers

RELATED: Denver Broncos, Elway donate a combined $550,000 to Colorado COVID-19 relief fund

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports