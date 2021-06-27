Cleveland Indians asking fans to keep Josh Naylor in their thoughts following 'brutal collision' during Sunday's game

In replay video, Naylor can be seen flying into the air after a collision with Ernie Clement and landing on his ankle.

Following a devastating collision during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, the Cleveland Indians are asking fans to keep outfielder Josh Naylor in their thoughts.

"Josh Naylor left today's game following a collision in shallow right field. Please keep @JoshNaylor44 in your thoughts," the Cleveland Indians tweeted out Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred while both Naylor and Indians 2B Ernie Clement were attempting to catch a ball hit by Minnesota player Jorge Polanco in the first half of the game. The two collided in the middle of shallow right field, sending Naylor flying into the air and landing on his ankle.

Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground. After being attended to for several minutes, the left fielder was put in an air cast and left on a cart.

Replay video below shows the moment that the hit occurred on the field.

*Editor's note: The video in the tweet below may be considered graphic by some viewers

Do-Hyoung Park, a reporter for the MLB, tweeted out that he "can't bear to watch the replay" after the collision occurred, calling the incident "brutal."

"Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor is going to need the medical cart to get off the field after a brutal collision in shallow right field. He was clearly in extreme pain after going down. I can't bear to watch the replay. Both training staffs attending to him for a long time," Park wrote on Twitter.

Following the collision, which took place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Minnesota Twins Twitter account also offered their thoughts to Naylor and the Indians.

