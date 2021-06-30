Cleveland Indians OF Josh Naylor to undergo surgery Friday for leg fractures

Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will undergo surgery on Friday to address the injuries he suffered in an on-field collision on Sunday.

Five days after being carted off the field following a collision with second baseman Ernie Clement, Cleveland Indians outfielder and first baseman Josh Naylor will undergo surgery to address the multiple fibula fractures and ligament tearing he suffered.

Naylor's diagnosis, which was originally announced on Monday, was confirmed on Wednesday by Cleveland Clinic foot ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz. The 24-year-old will undergo surgery on Friday to address the injuries, with a timetable for his return to play yet to be determined.

Naylor suffered the injury in gruesome fashion, colliding with Clement during the bottom of the fourth inning of the Indians’ 8-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. After the two players collided in right field while running full speed after a fly ball hit by Jorge Polanco, Naylor was sent airborne with his right leg buckling underneath him as he landed.

The 2015 first-round pick of the Miami Marlins could be seen writhing in pain before his leg was placed in a cast before he was carted off the field.