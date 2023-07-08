José Ramírez's knockout punch: Immortalized in Guardians history, monetized in Cleveland's economy

CLEVELAND — If there's one thing you can't deny, it's Cleveland's ability to capture a memorable moment and sell it to you on a t-shirt.
Almost instantly after the knockout punch that rocked the sports world, the moment was available for purchase at a prominent Cleveland clothing store.
Now available for purchase at popular Cleveland clothing brand GV Art + Design, a t-shirt with an image of Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez standing over Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson in the famous Muhammad Ali pose with the phrases "Down Goes Anderson" and "You Know Bro, Knock Out Punch."
Yes, you are reading that right. GV put out a tweet with a picture of the shirt at 5:32 p.m. on Sunday evening, less than 24 hours since the incident. "Possibly our most requested shirt of all time," the company said.
Perhaps a t-shirt is too casual? What else could there possibly be for the true Guardians fanatic who wants to take their love of the team, Tom Hamilton, and the knockout punch to the next level?
Feast your eyes.
No word as of yet on if the jersey above will be widely available for sale or if this was a one-off, custom-made item. I wouldn't count the former out at this point.
To those who have lived in Cleveland for any amount of time, this is just par for the course. It was only a matter of time before these products became available. GV Art + Design is no stranger to capturing memorable, sometimes infamous moments in t-shirt form. From the 10 cent beer night shirt, to the "Pittsburgh started it." and countless others, the Cleveland businesses around Progressive Field know what their audiences want.
So what about the Cleveland Guardians organization? Their Single A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, have drawn inspiration from the incident to run this amazing promotion.
On a night that featured WWE's SummerSlam event and a highly anticipated boxing match between Northeast Ohio native Jake Paul and former MMA fighter Nate Diaz, the heavyweight bout at second base inside of Progressive Field was the main event of fight night.
