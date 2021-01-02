Cleveland Indians Spring Training facility won't be open to fans in 2021

The Cleveland Indians announced on Monday that fans won't be permitted to visit their Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, this year.

Cleveland Indians fans hoping to visit the team's Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, this year are going to have to wait at least another year.

On Monday morning, the Indians sent an e-mail to fans announcing that per MLB guidelines, their player development complex in Goodyear will not be open to fans for 2021 Spring Training.

"Fans who were able to observe workouts in previous seasons will not be able to do so this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the e-mail reads.

According to the team, a fan policy regarding attendance for Spring Training games at Goodyear Ballpark has yet to be announced as the city of Goodyear continues to work with health and safety officials and the MLB on the matter.

As for when Spring Training will begin, that also currently remains unclear.

While MLB's players are expected to reject the proposal, which would delay the start of the regular season to April 28, the offer appears to be a sign that Spring Training will, indeed, be delayed.