Cleveland Indians announce Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2

The Cleveland Indians have announced that Progressive Field will be returning to full capacity on June 2.

On the same day that the coronavirus-related health orders in Ohio will expire, the Cleveland Indians will allow a full capacity of fans at Progressive Field. On Tuesday, the Indians announced that beginning on June 2, it will once again be permitting their full capacity of 35,041 fans at Progressive Field.

Additionally, on June 2, the wearing of masks at Progressive Field will become optional and no longer mandatory to enter the stadium. Progressive Field will continue to enforce a bag policy of only allowing clutches (9”x5”x2”), medical bags and diaper bags into the park and all tickets will be mobile entry.

Tickets for all remaining Indians home games will go on sale on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at www.Indians.com/Tickets.

The Indians announcement comes less than a week after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that all of the state's COVID-19-related health orders will expire on June 2. While the state's current health order doesn't place an official capacity limit on outdoor venues, such as sports stadiums, it does require proper social distancing measures to be implemented and enforced.