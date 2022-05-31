Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez wins American League Player of the Week

Ramirez hit .364 with 3 home runs, 10 of his league leading 51 RBIs, a .440 on base percentage, and 1.395 OPS.

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball announced American League and National League players of the week today and there are two familiar faces taking home the awards.

For the second time in the 2022 season, Cleveland Guardians' third baseman Jose Ramirez has been awarded the AL Player of the Week.

He took home his first 2022 Player of the Week award on April 16.

Ramirez kept his scorching pace going at the plate this week batting .364 with 3 home runs, 10 of his league leading 51 RBIs, a .440 on base percentage, and 1.395 OPS.

The Guardians slugger is the first repeat winner of the award in the 2022 season. Ramirez drove home 3 runs in yesterday's 7-3 victory against the Royals. He became the second player ever to reach 50 RBI in the first 44 games of a Guardians' season.

Ramirez's former teammate and current New York Mets short stop Francisco Lindor took home the National League Player of the Week.

Lindor hit .435 with 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, a .500 on base percentage and 1.395 OPS.