Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona plans to return in 2023

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has agreed to return for an 11th season after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series in 2022.
The 63-year-old Francona has not signed a contract, but said Friday he intends to be back next season. He’s dealt with health problems the past two years and will have another operation next week.
Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is welcome to manage the Guardians “for as long as it makes sense on his end.”
Francona said his young squad energized him this season. The Guardians went 92-70 and won the AL Central. They swept Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing the division series to the New York Yankees in five games.
A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona has led Cleveland to four division titles and six playoff appearances.
___
More Cleveland Guardians coverage from WKYC:
- 5 Cleveland Guardians players named finalists for AL Gold Glove Awards
- Where to see body cam footage of Deshaun Watson getting pulled over, how to meet Steven Kwan tonight, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
- Cleveland Guardians All-Star José Ramírez will undergo hand surgery next month, agent tells ESPN
- Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
- ‘The story of this group is far from over’: Cleveland Guardians thank fans after memorable season
- When it comes to the 2022 Cleveland Guardians, 'don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened': Dave 'Dino' DeNatale column