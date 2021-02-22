Cleveland Indians expected to allow 30 percent of stadium capacity at games, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday that he anticipates the state's baseball stadiums to be able to host 30 percent of their capacities at games this season.

CLEVELAND — At a press briefing on Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that he likely won't make an official announcement regarding how many fans will be permitted to attend baseball games this season until Thursday.

He did, however, reveal that he anticipates that teams across the state -- including the Cleveland Indians -- will be permitted to host 30 percent of their stadium capacities when they start their seasons this spring.

For the Indians, that means they'll likely be allowed to host approximately 10,500 fans at Progressive Field to start the 2021 season. DeWine noted that teams across the state are planning on using pod seating systems to increase social distancing and that the wearing of masks will be mandatory, as was the case at football games this fall.