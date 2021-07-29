Terry Francona will not manage Cleveland Indians for rest of season to focus on health

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will serve as acting manager for the final 63 games.

Indians manager Terry Francona has decided to step away from the team for the remainder of the 2021 season "to focus on his health and recovery," the club announced Thursday evening.

No specific information regarding Francona's health was given, but the 62-year-old missed two games over the weekend due to what was described as a head cold. He also missed most of last year's COVID-shortened season due to blood clotting issues, and was additionally sidelines for a brief period in 2017 (including during the MLB All-Star Game) following heart surgery.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, in his first season on the job, will serve as acting manager for the remaining 63 games. Third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will take Hale's regular spot, while assistant Kyle Hudson will head to third base.

Francona is in his ninth season managing the Tribe, and his 723 wins trail only Lou Boudreau (728) for the most in franchise history. During his tenure, Cleveland has made the postseason five times, including a trip to the 2016 World Series.

Prior to his hiring as Indians manager in 2013, Francona played in the big leagues from 1981-90 (including 1988 with the Tribe) and later managed in Philadelphia and Boston. He led the Red Sox to two World Series championships in eight seasons, and is considered by most to be a future Hall of Fame manager.

Following the departure of longtime mainstays like Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana, 2021 has been somewhat of a "transition year" for Cleveland. Still, the team is currently 50-49 and still in the American League wild card race, an effort many attribute to Francona's expertise in the dugout.

Francona's contract is set to expire after the 2022 season. He has not indicated if he plans to step aside for good at that time (or perhaps before).