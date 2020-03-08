Cleveland Indians selling fan cutout spots for home games

How you can get your own picture featured at the Tribe's home-games.

CLEVELAND — Fans can officially be at Progressive Field for this year's MLB season...sort of.

The Cleveland Indians are now giving their devoted followers a chance to be in the famous park, selling fan cutouts that will appear in the stands during home games.

The cutouts cost $100 each, and the money will go towards Cleveland Indians' charities.

The option comes amid the MLB restart during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which halted the major sports leagues season several months.

The team says that cutouts will be placed in time for the August 21 game against the Detroit Tigers and will stay through the remainder of the season.

While there are plenty of seats to fill in the stadium, officials are warning fans that there are only a limited number of cutouts and orders will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans will be able to keep their cutout at the end of the season.