Cleveland Indians to remove team name from scoreboard at Progressive Field starting today

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Oct. 27, 2021.
As the Cleveland Indians prepare to transition to their new team name as the Cleveland Guardians, the team says the Brilliant Electric Sign Company will begin removal of the scoreboard's Script Indians sign at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The sign’s removal is expected to be a multi-day process. The first letter to come down will be the script “I,” the Indians tell 3News.
This moment comes as the Indians are facing a lawsuit from the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team to block the name change. The derby team’s lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio alleges the ball club shortchanged the derby team, as 3News’ Mark Naymik reported last week. The lawsuit says negotiations between the derby and ballclub “broke down” Tuesday (Oct. 26).
“Major League Baseball would never let someone name their lacrosse team the ‘Chicago Cubs’ if the team was in Chicago, or their soccer team the ‘New York Yankees’ if that team was in New York – nor should they,” Christopher Pardo, the derby team’s lead attorney, said in a statement. “The same laws that protect Major League Baseball from the brand confusion that would occur in those examples also operate in reverse to prevent what the Indians are trying to do here. By taking the name ‘Cleveland Guardians’ overnight, the Indians knowingly and willfully eviscerated the rights of the original owner of that name – the real Cleveland Guardians.”