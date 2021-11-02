Cleveland Indians to remove team name from scoreboard at Progressive Field starting today

Removal of the Script Indians sign is expected to take several days.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Oct. 27, 2021.

As the Cleveland Indians prepare to transition to their new team name as the Cleveland Guardians, the team says the Brilliant Electric Sign Company will begin removal of the scoreboard's Script Indians sign at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sign’s removal is expected to be a multi-day process. The first letter to come down will be the script “I,” the Indians tell 3News.

This moment comes as the Indians are facing a lawsuit from the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team to block the name change. The derby team’s lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio alleges the ball club shortchanged the derby team, as 3News’ Mark Naymik reported last week. The lawsuit says negotiations between the derby and ballclub “broke down” Tuesday (Oct. 26).