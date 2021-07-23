Slider is staying as mascot as Cleveland Indians change name to Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — While their name will soon be changing to the Cleveland Guardians, a very familiar part of the Cleveland Indians is staying.
That’s right! It has been confirmed that Slider the mascot will remain with the team after the new name takes effect. So get ready, baseball fans! The team’s fuzzy friend is here to stay!
The Indians revealed their new name with a special video announcement on Friday.
“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”
