CLEVELAND — Fans across Northeast Ohio eagerly await the time when the Cleveland Indians are back playing baseball at Progressive Field.

While Major League Baseball formulates its plan to eventually return from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indians have announced options for fans to either get a refund or a 'flexible bonus credit' for the March/April home games that were not played.

For those Tribe fans impacted, they will receive the following two options via email on Wednesday.

Option 1: Receive a Flexible Bonus Credit for the value of tickets to be applied towards 2020 or 2021 games

Fans may receive a credit for the value of their March/April home game tickets together with a 10% bonus credit to utilize towards 2020 or 2021 games

Season ticket holders will have an option to use their full credit towards 2021 renewal along with additional exclusive renewal incentives

The Indians say that if fans choose the credit option, It will be automatically applied to their My Indians Tickets account by May 15.

Option 2: Request a Refund

Fans can request a Refund at any time by calling 216-420-HITS

Any Refunds will be processed within two (2) weeks of the Refund request

Bonus Credits will not be included in any Refund

For those Indians fans with tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day, you may take advantage of either the Flexible Bonus Credit or Refund options. However, you must must call 216-420-HITS in order to do so.

If fans holding original 2020 Opening Day tickets wish to attend the 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled, the Indians say that you will take no action with respect to those tickets at this time. Upon the rescheduling of 2020 Opening Day, the team will be back in touch.

"Because we do not yet know what limitations may exist with respect to fan attendance at any rescheduled Opening Day, we cannot guarantee that fans who hold tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day will be able to attend a 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled," the Tribe says in a release.

Fans who purchased directly from Indians.com can call 216-420-HITS at any time if they have any additional questions. Those holding tickets from secondary marketplaces, including StubHub, need to contact the respective secondary tickets company.

