When do the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees in the playoffs? See the schedule

The Guardians will play the first two games in the ALDS at Yankee Stadium in New York.

CLEVELAND — Are you ready, Cleveland?!?!?!

After sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, the Cleveland Guardians are preparing to battle the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Here’s the schedule for the Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees:

GAME 1 | Guardians at Yankees: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7:37 p.m.

Guardians at Yankees: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7:37 p.m. GAME 2 | Guardians at Yankees: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:37 p.m.

Guardians at Yankees: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:37 p.m. GAME 3 | Yankees at Guardians: Saturday, Oct. 15 (time yet to be announced)

Yankees at Guardians: Saturday, Oct. 15 (time yet to be announced) GAME 4 (if necessary) | Yankees at Guardians: Sunday, Oct. 16 (time yet to be announced)

Yankees at Guardians: Sunday, Oct. 16 (time yet to be announced) GAME 5 (if necessary) | Guardians at Yankees: Monday, Oct. 17 (time yet to be announced)

The winner will advance to the American League Championship Series (ALCS), which is just one step away from the World Series.

The Guardians landed their spot in the ALDS after winning Game 2 in the best-of-three Wild Card series at Progressive Field, which went scoreless until the 15th inning when Oscar Gonzalez blasted a homer.

