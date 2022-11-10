Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: Game 2 postponed from Thursday to Friday due to inclement weather

It comes as forecasters monitor rain, storms and gusty winds in New York.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to watch the Cleveland Guardians battle the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series as the Thursday night matchup has been postponed until Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

The game has now been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 at 1:07 p.m.

Tonight's game versus the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for a 1:07 PM start time tomorrow, October 14th.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/L9AhAvhDLF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 13, 2022

The National Weather Service in New York provided an updated look at the weather outlook Thursday morning.

"A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds and embedded thunderstorms to the region Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night," NWS officials shared on Facebook.

A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and embedded thunderstorms to the region... Posted by US National Weather Service New York NY on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the Guardians vs. Yankees in the ALDS:

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:37 p.m. Game 4 (if necessary) in Cleveland: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary) in New York: Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:37 p.m.

The Guardians lost the first game in the series by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night.

