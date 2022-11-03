Cleveland Guardians announce updated Spring Training schedule after MLB lockout

After reporting to Goodyear, Arizona, this weekend, the Guardians will kick off their 18-game Spring Training slate as the home team against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Friday, March 18. Altogether, Cleveland will play nine home games and nine away games during Spring Training, as well as two exhibition games against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field before kicking off the 2022 regular season in a road game against the Kansas City Royals on April 7.