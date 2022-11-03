Cleveland Guardians announce updated Spring Training schedule after MLB lockout

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — With the MLB lockout having reached its conclusion, the Cleveland Guardians have released their updated 2022 Spring Training schedule.
After reporting to Goodyear, Arizona, this weekend, the Guardians will kick off their 18-game Spring Training slate as the home team against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Friday, March 18. Altogether, Cleveland will play nine home games and nine away games during Spring Training, as well as two exhibition games against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field before kicking off the 2022 regular season in a road game against the Kansas City Royals on April 7.
The Guardians will then host their regular-season home opener on April 15 when they face the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field.
The Guardians' full Spring Training slate is as follows (all times ET):
- Friday, March 18 vs. Cincinnati (4:05)
- Saturday, March 19 at Chicago White Sox (Glendale) (4:05)
- Sunday, March 20 at Oakland (Mesa) (4:05)
- Monday, March 21 vs. Texas (4:05)
- Tuesday, March 22 vs. San Diego (4:05)
- Wednesday, March 23 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Glendale) (4:05)
- Thursday, March 24 vs. Seattle (4:05)
- Friday, March 25 at San Francisco (Scottsdale) (4:05)
- Saturday, March 26 vs. Oakland (4:05)
- Sunday, March 27 at San Diego (Peoria) (4:10)
- Monday, March 28 at Kansas City (Surprise) (4:05)
- Tuesday, March 29 vs. Milwaukee (4:05)
- Wednesday, March 30 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9:05)
- Thursday, March 31 at Seattle (Peoria) (9:40)
- Friday, April 1 vs. Arizona (9:05)
- Saturday, April 2 at Texas (Surprise) (9:05)
- Sunday, April 3 vs. Chicago Cubs (9:05)
- Monday, April 4 at Arizona (Chase Field) (9:40)
- Tuesday, April 5 at Colorado (Salt River) (Split squad) (4:10)
- Tuesday, April 5 at Arizona (Chase Field (Split squad) (3:40)