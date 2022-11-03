Cleveland Guardians' tickets for April 15 Opening Day to go on sale Friday

Tickets for the Cleveland Guardians' home opener vs. the San Francisco Giants go on sale Friday, March 18.

CLEVELAND — While it may be arriving a few weeks later than originally scheduled, the Cleveland Guardians' 2022 season is almost here. And on Friday, March 18, tickets will go on sale for the Guardians' first home game of the new season, which will take place on Friday, April 15 vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Tickets to the Guardians' home opener will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. ET on Friday at CLEGuardians.com/tickets. Additionally, as a "thank you" to fans, the Guardians are offering a special in which those who purchase tickets to the home opener will also receive a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game, pending availability, courtesy of Progressive.

The complimentary tickets are a one-for-one offer, meaning that someone who purchases four tickets to the home opener will receive four complimentary tickets to the April or May game of their choice. Complimentary tickets will be for the upper reserved area of Progressive Field.

Originally scheduled for March 31, the delayed nature of the Guardians' 2022 home opener comes as a result of a 99-day lockout between the MLB owners and players. After reaching an agreement late last week, the Guardians reported to Goodyear, Arizona, for Spring Training, with their regular season set to kick-off on the road on April 7 against the Kansas City Royals.